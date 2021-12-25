Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,558 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fortinet by 19.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fortinet by 1,474.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fortinet by 97.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth approximately $123,599,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,864,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,762,000 after buying an additional 397,579 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Fortinet stock opened at $349.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.13, a PEG ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $331.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.76. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

