Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.81 and last traded at $28.76. 14,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 778,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.28.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTAI. Barclays assumed coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 39.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $135.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.35%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 11.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 931,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 97,544 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 6.0% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 269,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 58.0% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

