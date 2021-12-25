Front Row Advisors LLC Buys 295 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

