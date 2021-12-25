Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $100.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $189.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 67.68% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.