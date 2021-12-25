Fundamental Research Cuts Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Price Target to C$0.39

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) had its price target lowered by Fundamental Research from C$0.42 to C$0.39 in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Preparing to Commence Copper Production” and dated December 17, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Get Braveheart Resources alerts:

CVE:BHT opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.59. The company has a market cap of C$15.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74. Braveheart Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.

Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc in November 2014.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.