FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Issued By Piper Sandler

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Legend Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legend Biotech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $48.72 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.06 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

