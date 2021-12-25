FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

BAC opened at $44.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,752,497,000 after acquiring an additional 38,319,182 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,014,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783,612 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 800,016.5% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,838,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.