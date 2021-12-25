FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.81.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $165.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.68. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,045,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $878,054,000 after acquiring an additional 444,777 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $869,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.