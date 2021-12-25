FY2022 EPS Estimates for Quipt Home Medical Corp. Raised by Colliers Securities (CVE:QIP)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (CVE:QIP) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

