GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) versus Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Financial Comparison

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) and Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

0.3% of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Cricut shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Cricut’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.47 billion 1.34 -$191.04 million ($1.16) -34.99 Cricut $959.03 million 5.44 $154.58 million N/A N/A

Cricut has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Cricut, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 1 5 3 0 2.22 Cricut 2 2 1 0 1.80

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.30%. Cricut has a consensus price target of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 11.68%. Given Cricut’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cricut is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and Cricut’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft -3.20% -7.43% -2.78% Cricut 14.74% 37.36% 22.51%

Summary

Cricut beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions. The Business Area Solutions segment provides process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, pharma, and chemical industries. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. The company has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc. designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand. It offers Cricut Joy, a cutting and writing machine to personalize, organize, and customize kitchen, office, school, celebration, and idea projects; Cricut Maker, a cutting machine that handles fabrics, leather, paper, and balsa wood; Cricut Explore, a cutting machine for DIY projects; Cricut EasyPress 2, a machine that delivers heat transfers on baby bodysuits, big-time jerseys, and banners; Cricut EasyPress Mini, a heat transfer machine for curved surfaces, as well as hard-to-reach spots between seams and buttons. The company also provides Infusible Ink, a heat transfer system that permanently infused into base material, as well as accessories and materials, such as knifes, blade changing systems, cutting rulers and self-healing mats, hand tools, crafting materials, and cases. It serves customers through its online store. Cricut, Inc. was formerly known as Provo Craft & Novelty, Inc. and changed its name to Cricut, Inc. in March 2018. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.