Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

Several research firms recently commented on GNK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:GNK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.27. 422,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,987. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,015 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 229,101 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 320,749 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

