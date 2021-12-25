Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 22,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 403,169 shares.The stock last traded at $6.89 and had previously closed at $6.59.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Genetron in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Get Genetron alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $599.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 6.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,127,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,851,000 after acquiring an additional 133,689 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 52.7% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,243,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,227,000 after acquiring an additional 429,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,116,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after acquiring an additional 37,021 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 723,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,564,000 after acquiring an additional 91,050 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genetron by 463.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 467,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Genetron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genetron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.