Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Given “Sell” Rating at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a C$20.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GBNXF. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the movement, storage, blending, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, water, oilfield waste, and refined products. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure and Marketing.

