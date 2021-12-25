Glitch (GLCH) Price Down 34.2% Over Last Week

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Glitch coin can currently be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001325 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Glitch has traded 34.2% lower against the dollar. Glitch has a total market cap of $53.55 million and $1.71 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00056489 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,059.35 or 0.07963499 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,960.33 or 0.99972298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00072227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00053647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Glitch Profile

Glitch launched on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

