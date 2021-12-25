Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,324.00

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,324 ($17.49) and traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($15.85). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,215 ($16.05), with a volume of 8,415 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,179.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,323.23. The firm has a market cap of £302.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.50. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.33%.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

