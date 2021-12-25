Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 10.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 38.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth about $1,111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,713,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after acquiring an additional 415,991 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $138.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 363.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.51. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.45.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $4,509,241.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,388 shares of company stock valued at $19,082,122 over the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

