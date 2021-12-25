Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,191,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

