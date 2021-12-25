Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,495 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $22,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 221,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter.

VC opened at $110.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.99. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

