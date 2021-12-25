Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $38.02 Million Stock Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 283,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Vicor makes up approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $38,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VICR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicor by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Vicor by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vicor by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Vicor by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 100,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,676,000 after acquiring an additional 15,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vicor alerts:

VICR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

VICR opened at $123.99 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy L. Grava sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.