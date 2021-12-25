Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $24.97 Million in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 496,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,967,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.91% of Green Dot at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $279,470.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 677,276 shares of company stock worth $25,927,525 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT opened at $35.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.11. Green Dot Co. has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $61.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

