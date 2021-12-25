Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 13,492 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the period. Veracyte comprises about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.99% of Veracyte worth $32,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VCYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $40.49 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

