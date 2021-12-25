Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 143 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $19,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 50,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 30,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,630,000 after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $348.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $346.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.45 and a twelve month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total value of $6,012,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

