Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes $18.28 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 274,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,279,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $52.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.57. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Proto Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

In related news, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.87 per share, with a total value of $150,216.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

