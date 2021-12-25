Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) versus Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Financial Analysis

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Great Ajax alerts:

70.2% of Great Ajax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Great Ajax shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Great Ajax and Acadia Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Ajax 0 0 5 0 3.00 Acadia Realty Trust 0 1 4 0 2.80

Great Ajax presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential upside of 27.50%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.92%. Given Great Ajax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Ajax is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Dividends

Great Ajax pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Great Ajax pays out 63.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 545.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Great Ajax has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Acadia Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Great Ajax is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Great Ajax and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Ajax 63.51% 11.09% 2.60% Acadia Realty Trust 3.58% 0.49% 0.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Great Ajax and Acadia Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Ajax $51.38 million 5.86 $28.50 million $1.51 8.62 Acadia Realty Trust $255.48 million 7.40 -$8.76 million $0.11 194.38

Great Ajax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acadia Realty Trust. Great Ajax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Great Ajax has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Great Ajax beats Acadia Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market. The company was founded on January 30, 2014 and is headquartered in Tigard, OR.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate. The Structured Financing segment involves earnings and expenses related to notes and mortgages receivable which are held within the Core Portfolio or the Funds. The company was founded by Kenneth F. Bernstein in 1964 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.