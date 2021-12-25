Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) Trading Up 2.7%

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)’s share price was up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.03 and last traded at $32.91. Approximately 1,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 380,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.05.

Several analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 504.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 1,295.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 21.3% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:GWB)

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.