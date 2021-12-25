Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 83.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Green Plains by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $44.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $2,567,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

