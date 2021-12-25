Grid+ Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $70.77 million and $49,522.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for $1.80 or 0.00003553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grid+ has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00043197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007368 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

