GWM Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,492 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of SEA by 809.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth $48,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 732,166.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,968 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 21,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SE shares. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.80.

Shares of SE stock opened at $222.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $178.80 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

