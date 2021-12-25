GWM Advisors LLC Buys 3,178 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 62,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 61.7% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Verger Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 25.1% during the third quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 226,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.41 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

