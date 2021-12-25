GWM Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 102,937 shares in the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. SCP Investment LP increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 90,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 142,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,266,000 after buying an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $71.90 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.23. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is -320.00%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

