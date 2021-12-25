GWM Advisors LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GWM Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

