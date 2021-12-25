GWM Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y opened at $652.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $563.47 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $671.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.63.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

In other news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

