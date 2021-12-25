GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,099 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCG opened at $16.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $19.55.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

