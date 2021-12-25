GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 4,420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 828,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,717,000 after purchasing an additional 810,042 shares in the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 127,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $39,016,000 after acquiring an additional 66,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,487,852 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $184,494,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.62 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Loop Capital lowered Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.15.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

