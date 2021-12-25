GWM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,409,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,414 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,171,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,055,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,167,000 after buying an additional 67,618 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $1,358,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 237,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $39,746,749.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,597 shares of company stock worth $51,058,405 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $170.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average is $155.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.95 and a 1 year high of $174.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.