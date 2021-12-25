GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages expect GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) to announce $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.06 billion and the lowest is $1.71 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $7.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $8.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover GXO Logistics.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.83. The stock had a trading volume of 478,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,104. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $105.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.49.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

