Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.91 and last traded at $24.91. Approximately 1,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 1,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Harleysville Financial’s payout ratio is 58.03%.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HARL)

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.