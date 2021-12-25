Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.76

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 8034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Get Harmonic alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 194.87, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.