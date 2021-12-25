Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in CF Industries by 1,784.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 14,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,380 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in CF Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 131,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,113,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CF opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $72.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

In other CF Industries news, Director Stephen A. Furbacher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $131,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $3,355,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,880 shares of company stock worth $17,918,010. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.12.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

