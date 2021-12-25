Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after buying an additional 357,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,061,212,000 after buying an additional 397,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $969,798,000 after buying an additional 62,003 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $393,115,000 after buying an additional 390,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,799 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $314,279,000 after buying an additional 117,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $105.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.49. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.19 and a 12-month high of $117.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.17%.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

