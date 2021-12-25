Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after buying an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.44.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

