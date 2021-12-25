Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,032 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Kimco Realty by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 45,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kimco Realty by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 241,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 66,452 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.07. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 79.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

