Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $92.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.69. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.22. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

