Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 529 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 5.6% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 7.0% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abiomed stock opened at $352.21 on Friday. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.27 and a fifty-two week high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 108.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.71.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $248.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.80.

In other Abiomed news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.85, for a total value of $1,319,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.59, for a total transaction of $5,078,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

