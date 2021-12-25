Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 638 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after acquiring an additional 150,804 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,915,000 after acquiring an additional 74,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $209.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.81. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $165.88 and a 1 year high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

