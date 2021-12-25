Haven Protocol Price Tops $5.70 on Top Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $121.12 million and $1.32 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.70 or 0.00011245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,715.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,075.46 or 0.08035988 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.42 or 0.00322231 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.24 or 0.00893704 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.37 or 0.00424672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $128.66 or 0.00253692 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 21,239,585 coins. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.