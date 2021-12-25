HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CleanSpark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.65 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 5.30. CleanSpark has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.22). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 44.12% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 316.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,228,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,914 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 79.1% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,498,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,931,000 after purchasing an additional 661,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 617.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,431,000 after purchasing an additional 591,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,728,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 301,786 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CleanSpark by 106.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 278,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

