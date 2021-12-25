Head-To-Head Analysis: Sanara MedTech (SMTI) & Its Competitors

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sanara MedTech to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sanara MedTech and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 333 1310 2262 85 2.53

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.03%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.60%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s rivals have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -167.56% -52.67% -11.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -40.17 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 23.48

Sanara MedTech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

