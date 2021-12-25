Head-To-Head Contrast: County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) and Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares County Bancorp and Marlin Business Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio County Bancorp $69.72 million 3.08 $5.48 million $3.04 11.60 Marlin Business Services $103.36 million 2.69 $340,000.00 $3.14 7.37

County Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marlin Business Services. Marlin Business Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for County Bancorp and Marlin Business Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score County Bancorp 0 3 2 0 2.40 Marlin Business Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

County Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $31.77, indicating a potential downside of 9.88%. Given County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe County Bancorp is more favorable than Marlin Business Services.

Risk & Volatility

County Bancorp has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marlin Business Services has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Marlin Business Services pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. County Bancorp pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marlin Business Services pays out 17.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. County Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares County Bancorp and Marlin Business Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets County Bancorp 27.50% 11.73% 1.28% Marlin Business Services 45.85% 19.46% 3.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.4% of County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Marlin Business Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

