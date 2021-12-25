Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 123,612 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAAC. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 52.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to merge, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

